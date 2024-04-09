UFC 300 predictions & odds: Will the card make history as promised?
Here are our predictions for UFC 300, along with the up-to-date betting odds for every fight.
Aljamain Sterling (-120) vs. Calvin Kattar (-106)
Aljamain Sterling's featherweight debut won't be smooth sailing in Round 1, as Calvin Kattar busts Sterling up with his boxing. Sterling will find his footing in Round 2, controlling Kattar on the ground, utilizing back control, and doing just enough to win on the scorecards.
Prediction: Aljamain Sterling by decision
Jiri Prochazka (+108) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-138)
Jiri Prochazka will withstand an early barrage from Aleksandar Rakic, including a head kick that briefly wobbles the former UFC champion. Prochazka will use timely body striking and clinch work to control Rakic's pressure as the fight goes on, leading to a win on the scorecards.
Prediction: Jiri Prochazka by decision
Bo Nickal (-2200) vs. Cody Brundage (+870)
Bo Nickal's UFC 300 showcase will prove to be the toughest of his young MMA career. Cody Brundage will take Round 1 in a slow-paced opener on the feet, utilizing leg kicks and a hook that stymies Nickal at the buzzer. Nickal gets a quick knockdown in Round 2 after struggling in the opening minutes of the fight. Brundage will prove to be a tougher test than expected on the ground, where the former NCAA wrestler Nickal figures to hold a massive advantage. But, a rear-naked choke in the second round will keep Nickal unbeaten inside the Octagon.
Prediction: Bo Nickal by submission