UFC 300 predictions & odds: Will the card make history as promised?
Here are our predictions for UFC 300, along with the up-to-date betting odds for every fight.
Jessica Andrade (-113) vs. Marina Rodriguez (-113)
Jessica Andrade will look to overwhelm a patient Marina Rodriguez on the feet in Round 1. Clinch work and grappling will be Rodriguez's sweet spot in this fight, leading to a relatively tame decision victory.
Prediction: Marina Rodriguez by decision
Jalin Turner (-265) vs. Renato Moicano (+200)
Renato Moicano will have a plethora of issues dealing with the lightweight behemoth Jalin Turner's range and size. After catching Moicano with a right hook just minutes into the fight, Turner will seal the deal with ground strikes to clinch the finish.
Prediction: Jalin Turner by TKO/KO
Diego Lopes (-132) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (+104)
Sodiq Yusuff will earn the fight's first highlight with a big knockdown due to a left uppercut. Lopes will invite Yusuff to the ground, proving to be a massive mistake for Yusuff. Lopes rallies to submit Yusuff in Round 1 with an armbar after a wild scramble.
Prediction: Diego Lopes by submission
Holly Holm (+330) vs. Kayla Harrison (-480)
Holly Holm's speed on the feet will give Kayla Harrison some headaches in the opening minutes. But, Harrison will get an early Round 2 takedown, control mount, and land her signature ground-and-pound to win her UFC debut. When this fight goes to the canvas, Harrison will make quick work of Holm, despite some early danger.
Prediction: Kayla Harrison by TKO/KO