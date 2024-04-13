UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill live stream: Free Reddit stream
How to watch UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for free online.
By Amy Kaplan
The biggest night in the UFC is finally upon us. UFC 300 takes place on Saturday night with insane match-ups from top to bottom. In the main event, we see UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira put his title on the light for the first time versus the former champion Jamahal Hill. Pereira previously held the middleweight title before going up in weight to face former champion Jiří Procházka late last year. He won the title in stunning fashion and looks to do it again versus Hill. Hill on the other hand, is looking to get his title back. Hill was forced to relinquish his title when he suffered an Achilles injury. This will be his first fight back.
In the co-main event we will history being made when, for the first time, two Chinese women fight for a UFC title. Champion Weili Zhang welcomes No. 1 contender Xiaonan Yan to the Octagon for a strawweight title fight. But that's not all, the BMF title is also on the line when reigning champion Justin Gaethje takes on Max Holloway for the first-ever BMF title defense.
But you probably already know all this, that's why you're here, you want to know how to watch the darn thing. Don't worry, we'll get there. First, take a look at the line-up below with the start times and channel guides if you plan on doing things the legal way.
UFC 300 fight card
MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m ET
- Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jamahal Hill
- Weili Zhang (C) vs. Xiaonan Yan
- Justin Gaethje (C) vs. Max Holloway
- Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
PRELIMS | ESPN & ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
EARLY PRELIM | UFC Fight Pass & ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET
- Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
- Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Bout order and line-up subject to change.
UFC 300 live stream
This is why you're here. You probably can't afford or don't want to shell out the nearly $80 it will cost to watch five UFC 300 fights. The good news is that if you have ESPN+ you'll get the other eight fights for free there. It's really just the main event you need to worry about. Unfortunately, we at FanSided MMA cannot condone illegal streaming but we do know they exist. If you do a bit of a Google search or a search on Reddit, you're bound to find one somewhere. Some quick keywords that might help get the ball rolling are "stream East" and/or "crack streams" along with the event you want to watch. Happy hunting.