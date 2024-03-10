UFC 299 post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information
The rematch between Sean O'Malley and Marlon "Chito" Vera helps set one of the all-time highest gates in the history of the UFC.
Looking for revenge and the first defense of his UFC bantamweight championship, Sean O'Malley put on a performance for the ages against Marlon "Chito" Vera in the main event of UFC 299 -- a card that took place in front of a vocal crowd in Miami, Florida.
A crowd of 19,165 filled the Kaseya Center for a gate of $13.75 million. Not only is this a record for the arena, but it also ends up being the fourth-highest gate in promotional history -- and the highest gate for an event that was not headlined by Conor McGregor.
In fact, the three events ahead of UFC 299 for biggest gate ever are UFC 205, UFC 229 and UFC 264.
Fight of the Night honors went to the co-main event of the evening between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis. Performance bonuses, meanwhile, went to O'Malley, as well as everyone who scored a finish at the event -- Jack Della Maddalena, Curtis Blaydes, Michel Pereira and Robelis Despaigne.
All bonus award winners walk away from Miami with an extra $50,000.
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis named UFC 299 Fight of the Night, all other finishers & Sean O'Malley earn performance bonuses
Poirier and Saint-Denis put on a war for the time that their fight lasted, with both men landing rocking shots on the other. In spite of his numerous attempts at a guillotine, it was a powerful right hook that put Saint-Denis out to give "The Diamond" the victory.
O'Malley's performance in the main event has been described by numerous commentators as a masterclass -- and there's no other way to describe it. O'Malley outclassed Vera on the feet, busting him open and damaging him a number of times, to the point where other fighters could have been stopped. O'Malley won all five rounds on the judges' scorecards, with one judge even giving him a 10-8 round, to retain the title.
Della Maddalena found himself in trouble in his fight with former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. Burns's grappling was getting the better of him, and he was down 0-2 on the cards. But a big knee and some follow-up shots gave Della Maddalena the comeback finish, scoring him the upset and the biggest win of his career.
In the featured prelim, Blaydes was controlled and dragged around by the grappling of Jailton Almeida. But when Almeida was pursuant for the takedown in the opening seconds of the second round, Blaydes caught him with an uppercut and several hammerfists that finished him, giving Blaydes a needed victory.
In the early portion of the prelims, Pereira needed just 61 seconds to choke out Michał Oleksiejczuk, while Despaigne made the most of his UFC debut by knocking out Josh Parisian in just 18 seconds.