UFC 299 odds and predictions
Here are the odds for every UFC 299 fight plus who we think will win on Saturday night.
Curtis Blaydes (-110) vs. Jailton Almeida (-110)
Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes (17-4) and Jailton Almeida (20-2) are two of the night's most evenly matched fighters. Blaydes is ranked No. 5 in the division. Almeida trails slightly behind as the No. 7 ranked fighter.
Almeida has used his BJJ supremacy to great effect, winning his first six UFC fights. Despite not being one of the bigger heavyweights, he is deceptively strong and has controlled men like Derrick Lewis on the ground. Otherwise, he is unproven in the striking department. It's unknown whether he can crack his fellow heavyweights with punches. Almeida could put the division on notice if he continues his ground-fighting dominance over a man as big and experienced as Blaydes.
Blaydes is one of the best wrestlers to ever compete in the UFC. The former JUCO wrestling champion Blaydes can pose issues for Almeida in the clinch. He has also improved his striking. However, Blaydes has been known to leave his chin at home on fight night, as all his losses are by knockout. He must avoid big shots, halt Almeida's grappling, and assert himself as the veteran.
Prediction: Almeida by decision
Petr Yan (-125) vs. Song Yadong (+105)
Bantamweights Petr Yan (16-5) and Song Yadong (21-7-1) each have a chance to make a massive statement and position themselves in the title picture. Yan's recent skid is well documented. He went from ruthless champion to losing his last three fights. Yadong has made a name for himself in that time, winning three of his last four fights.
Yan hasn't fought in a year since being steamrolled by Merab Dvalishvili. Otherwise, he lost two close fights to O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling. Yan has always shown his skill, even in losses. His defensive boxing melds well with his elite Muay Thai acumen. He is not just a striker, as grappling has slowly become more a part of his overall game. He can get up after being taken down, incorporate sweet judo trips, and score double-leg takedowns.
Yadong's technique may not be as aesthetically pleasing, but he has power. His right hand is dynamite and his time at Team Alpha Male has progressed his wrestling exponentially. He can fight anywhere and stood toe-to-toe with one of the division's best strikers, Cory Sandhagen before the fight was stopped after he was cut. Yadong can hurt anyone in the division. His kicks create openings for the right hand.
Yan only has three rounds and can't afford to get off to one of his typically slow starts. He must establish his striking prowess early and be the pressure fighter. Yadong can't allow Yan to make his reads and needs to rock Yan early and often. Both fighters are tremendously skilled. This could be one of the night's best fights.
Prediction: Yadong by knockout round three
Gilbert Burns (+136) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (-162)
Gilbert Burns (22-6) returns from a loss, lengthy layoff, and shoulder surgery to risk his No. 4 welterweight ranking against an impressive prospect in Jack Della Maddalena (16-2). Burns has fought almost every top welterweight of this era. He is a true warrior willing to battle anyone regardless of ranking in his quest for gold. Maddalena has won his first six UFC fights and is on a 16-fight win streak overall. The No. 11 ranked Maddalena takes a huge step up in competition with Burns.
Maddalena has chokes but he's not beating the BJJ expert Burns on the ground. However, Maddalena's striking is far more technical and efficient. Accumulating damage and throwing his patented combinations could rock Burns, who has had his durability called into question. Burns has a history of getting hurt by heavy jabs and losing to sophisticated strikers. Take his losses to Dan Hooker and Kamaru Usman for example.
Burns is 37 years old and has weathered some wars in his career. His overall skills are strong, but his grappling shines. It's easy to picture Burns overpowering Maddalena on the ground and either racking up control or exhausting Maddalena until gaining a submission. As evidenced by his fight with Bassil Hafez, Maddalena can make questionable decisions on the ground and be held there. Imagine if he finds himself in those positions with Burns. Both fighters have clear paths to victory.
Prediction: Maddalena by second-round knockout
Kevin Holland (-130) vs. Michael Page (+110)
Page is finally a UFC welterweight. The problem is that Holland is his debut opponent. While Page is one of MMA's most dynamic and elusive strikers, he's completely unproven in the Octagon. Holland may not be as flashy but, he's extremely crafty and has proven himself an Octagon staple. Both warriors have similar attributes. They're lanky welterweights standing at 6 feet 3 inches. They're also absolute showmen.
Aside from a poor tactical performance against Stephen Thompson in which he didn't bother grappling and a split decision loss to Maddalena, Holland has impressed at welterweight. The fan favorite is ranked No. 13 in the division, has finished all his wins, holds heavy power, and can withstand devastating damage.
Page is one of the UFC's most interesting additions. He was a walking highlight reel in Bellator and picked up some of the most violent viral knockouts the organization had to showcase. His style is sure to entertain in the UFC.
Despite being 31 years old, Holland has more big fight experience than the 36-year-old Page. Though Holland may not have the diversity in skill set, he has more than enough power to compensate. He is also a way better grappler and submission artist than Page. Expect Holland to learn from his mistakes with Thompson and clinch if needed. He has a BJJ black belt and a huge advantage on the ground. Holland may want to put on a show, but he's also here to win fights.
Prediction: Holland by submission round two