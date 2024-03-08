UFC 299 odds and predictions
Here are the odds for every UFC 299 fight plus who we think will win on Saturday night.
Pedro Munhoz (+180) vs. Kyler Phillips (-218)
Bantamweights are on display when No. 13 ranked Pedro Munhoz (20-8) takes on Kyler Phillips (11-2). Despite losing three of his last four fights, Munhoz is a durable striker capable of exchanging with the division's most prolific punchers without hesitation. Munhoz packs power boxing, throws heavy leg kicks, and is good at stifling lanky strikers like Phillips.
Though unranked, Phillips rides a two-fight win streak. He uses his 72-inch reach effectively, accumulating strikes throughout his contests en route to eventually overwhelming his adversaries. Phillips is taller, only 28 years old compared to Munhoz at 37 years old, and has a nice seven-inch reach advantage over Munhoz's 65-inch wingspan. Munhoz must use his leg kicks to get inside and crowd Phillips or risk being picked apart for three rounds.
Prediction: Munhoz by decision
Mateusz Gamrot (-455) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (+350)
Lightweights share the Octagon when No. 6 ranked Mateusz Gamrot (23-2) takes on No. 11 ranked former champion Rafael dos Anjos (32-15). The 33-year-old Gamrot possesses a smothering grappling game but has also demonstrated improved striking. Gamrot is 5-2 in the UFC and has shown he has the tools to compete with the very best.
Dos Anjos is at a different place in his career, as the 39-year-old has bounced between lightweight and welterweight going 2-2 in his last four fights. He is a great wrestler with a BJJ black belt, so he'll likely provide resistance for Gamrot on the ground. Look for both fighters to test each other's grappling early. There will likely be plenty of scrambles. Dos Anjos may hold a slight edge in the striking but wrestling will make the difference.
Prediction: Gamrot by decision
Katlyn Cerminara (+170) vs. Maycee Barber (-205)
Katlyn Cerminara (18-5) has been a staple in the women's flyweight top five for some time, currently holding the No. 4 ranking. She faces surging powerhouse and No. 6 ranked Maycee Barber (13-2).
Cerminara has been inactive since 2022 after losing to Manon Fiorot. The 35-year-old is known for using her 5 foot 9 inch frame and 68-inch reach to keep opponents at the end of her shots. Her major strength is accumulating points, thus putting distance between herself and her adversaries to eventually earn the win.
Barber has been active and is fresh off a violent second-round finish of Amanda Ribas. She's won her last five fights overall. Barber is only 5 feet 5 inches but her reach disadvantage is not as pronounced at only three inches. Barber is the more powerful fighter with six knockouts to her credit. She is also younger at 25 years old. Her youthful explosiveness and finishing ability may make the difference.
Prediction: Barber by knockout round three