UFC 299 odds and predictions
Here are the odds for every UFC 299 fight plus who we think will win on Saturday night.
Robelis Despaigne (-345) vs. Josh Parisian (+250)
Heavyweights shake the Octagon next when the imposing 6 foot 7 inch former Olympic Tae Kwon Do bronze medalist Robelis Despaigne (4-0) makes his UFC debut opposite 6 foot 4 inch Josh Parisian (15-7). Three of Despaigne's four knockout victories have come within the first 15 seconds of the fight. The 37-year-old's dynamic style packs a lot of power. He swings mallets for fists and has an 87-inch reach.
The DWCS alum Parisian has 11 career knockout victories but hasn't gotten going in the UFC. He is 2-4 with the promotion and is not only at a height disadvantage but a severe reach one, trailing Despaigne by 10 inches. His best hope is to clinch and force grappling exchanges because Despaigne is unproven as a mixed martial artist in those areas.
Prediction: Despaigne by knockout round one
Michel Pereira (-148) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+124)
Middleweights Michel Pereira (29-11) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-6) meet in an interesting stylistic clash. Pereira has looked good since moving up to middleweight, finishing Andre Petroski and riding a six-fight overall win streak. Oleksiejczuk has won three of his last four fights. All three of those wins are by knockout.
Pereira is wild and flashy but Oleksiejczuk has sound fundamentals and packs power with 14 career knockouts. Look for Oleksiejczuk to make his reads in the first round, let Pereira expend energy, and gradually take over.
Prediction: Oleksiejczuk by knockout round three
Ion Cuțelaba (-120) vs. Philipe Lins (+100)
Light heavyweights bring the action next when slight favorite Ion Cuțelaba (17-9-1) fights Philipe Lins (17-5). Despite being the younger man by eight years at only 30, Cuțelaba is a UFC veteran with loads of light heavyweight experience. Unfortunately, Cuțelaba has lost three of his last four and has been susceptible to knockouts. Lins is a former heavyweight with nine knockouts to his credit. Lins is also on a three-fight win streak.
Prediction: Lins by knockout round two