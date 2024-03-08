UFC 299 odds and predictions
Here are the odds for every UFC 299 fight plus who we think will win on Saturday night.
UFC 299 is live on March 9 from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. A high-stakes rematch between bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley (17-1) and challenger Marlon Vera (23-8-1) headlines the much-anticipated event.
A five-round lightweight co-main event is scheduled between Dustin Poirier (29-8) and Benoît Saint-Denis (13-1). Michael Page (21-2) makes his UFC debut against Kevin Holland (25-10). The star-studded card could signal a changing of the guard for multiple weight divisions. Many highly ranked veterans are set to defend their top spots from the next generation's incoming onslaught.
Interesting bouts litter the card, each with massive implications for their respective division's title pictures. DraftKings oddsmakers rate many of the fights even, making predictions and eventual outcomes all the more intriguing.
14 matches are scheduled between the main card, prelims, and early prelims. Here is an in-depth look at each, complete with betting odds, breakdowns, and predictions. Let's start at the early prelims and work our way up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Joanne Wood (+190) vs. Maryna Moroz (-230)
The card opens with a women's flyweight scrap between Joanne Wood (16-8) and Maryna Moroz (11-5). This is a rematch of their 2015 bout that Moroz won via first-round armbar. Both ladies have had mixed performances recently. Wood won her last fight. Moroz lost her most recent match.
Moroz is six years younger than Wood at only 32. Both have been in the Octagon with the best at flyweight and carry a healthy amount of experience. Look for Moroz to test Wood's grappling defense early.
Prediction: Moroz by decision
CJ Vergara (+425) vs. Assu Almabayev (-575)
This flyweight bout between CJ Vergara (12-4-1) and Assu Almabayev (18-2) has one of the night's biggest odds disparities. Vergara has seven knockouts to his credit but struggles against grapplers. Almabayev has a heavy grappling-focused attack and has nine career submission victories. Vergara stands at 5 feet 6 inches and has a 68-inch reach. His best hope is using these advantages against the 5 foot 4 inch Almabayev to maintain distance and look for a knockout.
Almabayev has never been finished by strikes and pushes a relentless grappling pace. Unless Vergara has tightened his deficiencies enough to give himself a chance on the feet, it's likely his underdog ticket will not cash.
Prediction: Almabayev by submission round two