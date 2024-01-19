UFC 297 weigh-in results, live stream: 2 fighters missed weight
- The UFC 297 official weigh-ins take place on Friday, Jan. 19
- This will be updated live as each fighter takes to the scales
- Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva do not have the one pound allowance
UFC 297 weekend is upon us, and the first PPV of the year is quite a loaded one. The UFC makes its first trip to Toronto, Canada for the first time in five years, and the main event is one of epic proportions.
Sean Strickland pulled a major upset with a victory over Israel Adesanya in their 2023 bout with the middleweight gold on the line and, kicking off 2024, he makes his first title defense. Challenging for the title will be Dricus Du Plessis, who hopes to make history by becoming the first South African UFC champion.
The co-main event will witness the crowning of a new bantamweight champion, following Amanda Nunes' retirement in 2023. Competing for the title will be No. 2-ranked Raquel Pennington going up against no. 3-ranked Mayra Bueno-Silva.
Two titles are on the line on the UFC 297 card but it also provides the opportunity for several other fighters to start off their year on the right foot. Several ranked stars look to move up in their respective divisions whilst others look to push themselves into the top 15.
Of course, this card will also showcase the best talent that Canada has to offer. Several must-see stars from the nation will also be included on the card, including Mike Malott who hopes to break into the welterweight rankings with his bout against no. 13-ranked Neil Magny.
Ahead of the fighter's individual walks to the octagon at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, January 20, the final order of business will be the official weigh-ins. Here are the results as all 24 fighters take to the scale.
This page will be updated live throughout the event.
UFC 297 official weigh-in results
Main Card
- Sean Strickland (184.75) vs. Dricus du Plessis (184)
- Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135)
- Neil Magny (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)
- Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)
- Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.75)
Prelims
- Brad Katona (136) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.25)
- Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson (145.5)
- Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Ramon Taveras (139.75)*
- Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs. Polyana Viana (115.75)
Early prelims
- Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs. Sam Patterson (169.5)
- Jasmine Jasudavicius (133.0) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (133.5)
- Malcolm Gordon (127.5**) vs. Jimmy Flick (126)
Unfortunately there were several fighters who missed weight.
Ramon Taveras weighed in at 139.75 pounds, a whole 3.75 pounds over for his fight with Serhiy Sidey. Malcolm Gordon also tipped the scales coming in at 127.5, making him 1.5 pounds heavy for his bout with Jimmy Flick.