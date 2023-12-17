UFC 296: UFC fighters react to Colby Covington's terrible performance against Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards cruises past Colby Covington in welterweight title fight.
By Adam Stocker
Leon Edwards defeated Colby Covington via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46), at UFC 296 on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
"I knew I was the better athlete... This is my second title defense. I'm tied with Georges St-Pierre for the most consecutive wins in history. This was personal because he used my dad's death, my dad's murder for his entertainment," said Edwards who was able to control the fight using his striking and grappling skills.
"I have a long layoff and I had some ring rust. I want to thank our first responders and Donald Trump. I don't have a scratch on me, I want to come back in early 2024," said Covington whose nose was bleeding. Covington was extremely cautious and did not push the action as he had in previous fights.
UFC fighters reacted on Twitter to the fight. With many fighters extremely critical of Covington and his lack of output early in the fight.