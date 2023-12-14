UFC 296 press conference live stream
How to watch both of the UFC 296 fight week press conferences.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC will be holding a pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas, NV ahead of its final pay-per-view of the year. The presser, scheduled for 5 p.m. PT, will host several fighters competing at UFC 296.
headlining the presser are two title fights. The first is reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards who will be facing off against the ever-controversial Colby Covington. The co-main event is a flyweight title fight between Alex Pantoja and Brandon Royval.
Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett both known for their on-the-mic-moments will also be in attendance.
Unfortunately, the highly anticipated appearance of Ian Garry will not happen as the fight between Garry and Vicente Luque has been canceled.
UFC 296 press conference participants:
- Leon Edwards – UFC welterweight champion
- Colby Covington – No. 3 UFC welterweight
- Alex Pantoja – UFC flyweight champion
- Brandon Royval – No. 2 UFC flyweight champion
- Shavkat Rakhmonov – No. 5 UFC welterweight
- Stephen Thompson – No. 6 UFC welterweight
- Tony Ferguson – UFC lightweight
- Paddy Pimblett – UFC lightweight
The presser will be streamed live right here, via the official UFC YouTube page.
The UFC also hosts a 2024 seasonal presser the following day when it brings headliners from UFC 297, UFC 298, and UFC 299. That press conference will occur at 4 p.m. PT, directly before the ceremonial weigh-ins.
2024 Seasonal press conference participants:
- Sean Strickland – UFC middleweight champion
- Dricus Du Plessis – No. 2 UFC middleweight
- Raquel Pennington – No. 2 UFC women’s bantamweight
- Mayra Buena Silva – No. 3 UFC women’s bantamweight
- Alexander Volkanovski – UFC featherweight champion
- Ilia Topuria – No. 5 UFC featherweight
- Sean O’Malley – UFC bantamweight champion
- Marlon Vera – No. 6 UFC bantamweight
Both press conferences are open to the public.