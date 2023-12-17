UFC 296 post-fight press conference live stream
Once UFC 296 is in the books, check out the post-fight press conference here with the UFC welterweight and flyweight champions.
After intense pre-fight festivities during fight week, combined with this being the final UFC card of 2023, the post-fight press conference for UFC 296 should be one to watch.
Now, after the welterweight and flyweight titles have gone down in the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, check out the UFC 296 post-fight press conference.
At the conference, UFC president Dana White and several fighters who competed on the UFC 296 card will address the media.
The main event of UFC 296 saw Leon Edwards take on Colby Covington with the UFC welterweight championship on the line.
Watch the UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington post-fight press conference here
This marked the second title defense of Edwards, who won the championship with his comeback knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in August 2022. Edwards, who hasn't dropped a fight since losing to Usman in December 2015, won the pair's trilogy fight and retained the welterweight title at UFC 286 in March. Tonight, meanwhile, marked Covington's first fight since defeating Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 in March 2022.
The flyweight title was on the line in the co-main event, which featured Alexandre Pantoja taking on Brandon Royval. This marked Pantoja's first title defense after claiming the title with a win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 in July. Royval, meanwhile, earned the title shot with a knockout of Matheus Nicolau at UFC Kansas City in April. Pantoja and Royval previously faced off in August 2021, with Pantoja winning via submission.
The winners of the two title fights are scheduled to be at the press conference, talking about their victories and what is next for them. The losers, if cleared and allowed, may also appear to discuss where they go from here. Some of the main card’s other participants may also appear.
When White addresses the media, he will discuss the events of tonight, as well as any news and rumors surrounding the UFC. He will also hand out post-fight bonuses, naming the UFC 296 Fight of the Night (if any) and performance bonuses.
The next UFC event, marking the promotion's first of 2024, is UFC Vegas 84, which takes place on January 13 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. That card will be headlined by the unfinished business rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.
The next UFC pay-per-view event will occur the next week, on January 20, from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. That event will feature Sean Strickland defending the UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis, as well as Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva fighting to determine the new UFC women's bantamweight champion.