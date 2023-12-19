UFC 296 payouts and bonuses
What did the fighters at UFC 296 make for their bouts?
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 296 took place in Las Vegas, NV which means the actual payouts of each fighter are not public record. That means any outlets reports payouts are just guessing or using past payouts. No one but the UFC, the fighter, and the Nevada State Atletic Commission know the actual figures.
According to BetMGM, these are estimate payouts for UFC 296.
UFC 296 salaries
Leon Edwards $1,642,000
Alexandre Pantoja $942,000
Colby Covington $782,000
Stephen Thompson $416,000
Tony Ferguson $271,000
Cody Garbrandt $261,000
Brandon Royval $182,000
Josh Emmett $161,000
Shavkat Rakhmonov $156,000
Paddy Pimblett $154,500
Irene Aldana $113,000
Ariane Lipski $106,000
Andre Fili $106,000
Karol Rosa $104,000
Alonzo Menifield $101,000
Bryce Mitchell $96,000
Dustin Jacoby $96,000
Shamil Gaziev $94,000
Brian Kelleher $81,000
Casey O’Neill $54,000
Cody Duren $56,000
Martin Buday $56,000
Tagir Ulanbekov $34,500
Lucas Almeida $28,500
UFC 296 bonuses
With that said, there is some information we do know for sure, and that's the post-fight bonuses that UFC president Dana White hands out to fighters who impress him the most at each event.
Josh Emmett, Ariane Lipski, and Shamil Gaziev earned a Performance of the Night bonus each. Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa earned the Fight of the Night honors.