UFC 295 post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information
Find out who walked away with some extra cash after UFC 295.
History was made inside the hallowed halls of New York's Madison Square Garden at UFC 295, as Alex Pereira walked out as the new UFC light heavyweight champion and Tom Aspinall walked out as the new interim UFC heavyweight champion.
An announced attendance of 19,039 flocked to the "World's Most Famous Arena" for a gate of $12,432,563.
No Fight of the Night was awarded for UFC 295; however, five fighters were given performance bonuses by UFC President Dana White.
In fact, with five finishes in the pay-per-view main card, the five bonuses went to the five main card winners — Pereira, Aspinall, Jessica Andrade, Benoit Saint-Denis and Diego Lopes.
All five fighters were given an additional $50,000.
UFC 295: Main card winners all walk home with performance bonuses
After brutal leg kicks in the opening round, Pereira caught Jiri Prochazka coming in to finish him (albeit in some debated fashion) and become the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Pereira now becomes one of a select group of fighters to ever win UFC gold in two weight classes.
Aspinall needed just 69 seconds to drop Sergei Pavlovich out cold and become the interim UFC heavyweight champion. This makes Aspinall the third British UFC fighter to capture gold, following in the footsteps of Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards.
Coming into her fight on a three-fight skid, Andrade rebounded by taking advantage of a poor striking performance from Mackenzie Dern, scoring a second-round finish.
Saint-Denis brought the MSG crowd into a frenzy with a head-kick KO of Matt Frevola in the first round of their bout.
The pay-per-view card opened with Lopes scoring a brutal first-round finish of Pat Sabatini.