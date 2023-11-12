UFC 295: Diego Lopes knocks out Pat Sabatini in 90 seconds
Diego Lopes opens the UFC 295 main card with a spectacular knockout.
By Adam Stocker
Diego Lopes defeated Pat Sabatini via knockout (punches), Round 1 - 1:30 at UFC 295 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.
"I feel incredible it's a dream to be here at Madison Square Garden... When I saw the first strike get through, I had to get him out of there," said Lopes with the help of a translator. With the knockout finish, Lopes improved to 22-6 in his career.
Lopes hurt Sabatini and then chased him around the Octagon looking to get him out of there. Eventually, Lopes knocked Sabatini to the ground near the fence. Lopez landed a vicious shot that immediately put Sabatini out. The referee did a great job of jumping in and saving Sabatini from any further damage.
