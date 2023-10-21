UFC 294 post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information
Find out who walked away with some extra cash after UFC 294.
UFC 294 definitely was not the card most expected, given the circumstances of the card losing its originially scheduled main and co-main event on the same day last week. Ultimately, UFC 294 had plenty of highs and lows, but it still proved to be a memorable night in Abu Dhabi.
Ultimately, no attendance or gate figures were reported after the event's conclusion from UFC President Dana White at the post-fight press conference.
No Fight of the Night was awarded for UFC 294 either. There were, however, four Performance of the Night bonuses that were handed out — Islam Makhachev, Muhammad Mokaev, Ikram Aliskerov and Said Nurmagomedov.
All four men walked away with a $50,000 bonus.
Four Performance of the Night bonuses awarded at UFC 294
In the main event, Makhachev needed just three minutes of work before landing a brutal head kick that knocked out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev retained the UFC lightweight championship for the second time, having previously fended off Volkanovski earlier this year.
Aliskerov and Nurmagomedov both earned their own first-round finishes during the main card. Aliskerov scored a first-round TKO of Walley Alves in just over two minutes, while Nurmagomedov needed just 73 seconds to submit Muin Gafurov with a guillotine choke to open up the pay-per-view.
Mokaev, meanwhile, closed out the preliminary portion of the card with a key win in a flyweight contenders' battle, locking up a victory via third-round submission over former title challenger Tim Elliott.