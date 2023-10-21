Fansided MMA
FanSided

UFC 294 highlights [UPDATED LIVE]

Get all the latest highlights from UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi here.

By Thomas Albano

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev / UFC
facebooktwitterreddit

Even in what appears to be the worst of circumstances, sometimes we can't count out UFC President Dana White and the organization from coming up with ideas that have everyone talking. And despite the injuries that forced changes to the main event and co-main event, UFC 294 may have even more hype going for it as it goes down today in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event, we have a rematch of the champion vs. champion superfight between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, with Makhachev's title on the line. The two, both consdered two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC, first met back in February, with Makhachev retaining the lightweight title via a close, controversial decision.

Volkanovski fills in for Charles Oliveira on less than two weeks notice after Oliveira suffered a nasty cut around his eyebrow in training.

The co-main event will see former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman make his middleweight debut, as he takes on Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight title eliminator. The winner will earn the opportunity to challenge middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Usman fills in on less than two weeks notice in place of Paulo Costa, who was forced out of the fight due to an elbow infection.

This story will be updated live throughout the night.

UFC 294 live highlights [Updated]

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski preliminary card

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Sharaputdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

Next. Every UFC retirement in 2023. Every UFC retirement in 2023. dark

Be sure to visit the FanSided MMA Instagram page and YouTube channel to discuss this and more content with fans of combat sports.

HOME/UFC