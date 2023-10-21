UFC 294 highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
Get all the latest highlights from UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi here.
Even in what appears to be the worst of circumstances, sometimes we can't count out UFC President Dana White and the organization from coming up with ideas that have everyone talking. And despite the injuries that forced changes to the main event and co-main event, UFC 294 may have even more hype going for it as it goes down today in Abu Dhabi.
In the main event, we have a rematch of the champion vs. champion superfight between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, with Makhachev's title on the line. The two, both consdered two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC, first met back in February, with Makhachev retaining the lightweight title via a close, controversial decision.
Volkanovski fills in for Charles Oliveira on less than two weeks notice after Oliveira suffered a nasty cut around his eyebrow in training.
The co-main event will see former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman make his middleweight debut, as he takes on Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight title eliminator. The winner will earn the opportunity to challenge middleweight champion Sean Strickland.
Usman fills in on less than two weeks notice in place of Paulo Costa, who was forced out of the fight due to an elbow infection.
This story will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC 294 live highlights [Updated]
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski preliminary card