UFC 293 post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information
Who was able to take home some extra cash with the UFC 293 post-fight bonuses being given out?
For the first time since 2011, the UFC arrived in Sydney, Australia, for a pay-per-view card. And while it was one that plenty of people were skeptical about it being worth the price tag, the card delivered plenty of highlights — and it was capped off with one of the biggest upsets in promotional history.
These performances took place in front of a sold-out Qudos Bank Arena. A total of 18,168 fans packed the arena for a gate of $10,752,296. It is the highest gate for an indoor arena in the history of the continent.
Sean Strickland and Justin Tafa were given performance bonuses, while Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos was named the UFC 293 Fight of the Night. All four men were given an additional $50,000 for thier showings.
Sean Strickland and Justin Tafa earn UFC 293 performance bonuses, Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos named Fight of the Night
To the surprise of many, Strickland had his way with Israel Adesanya in the main event. Strickland dominated the striking battle en route to three 49-46 scorecards in his favor, capturing the UFC middleweight championship in one of the biggest shocks in UFC history.
Meanwhile, Australia's own Tafa brought his own highlight performance with a quick first-round knockout of Austen Lane. This was a rematch from earlier this year, as the two previously competed in a battle that had no proper conclusion after an eye poke.
Kape and dos Santos delivered an entertaining battle that saw Kape get his hand raised in a decision win before calling out Kai Kara-France. The two were previously scheduled to face off with one another, but the fight never came to fruition.