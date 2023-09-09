UFC 293 live stream Reddit: Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland for free
MMA fans from down under have been treated to a monumental year. Following the COVID-19 pandemic which halted any possibilities of key MMA events in the region, the UFC has made sure that fans get their fix of high-level MMA action, hosting two separate UFC pay-per-views with massive stakes in the main events in 2023.
UFC 293, live from the Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday, September 9th, sees undisputed middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2) defend his crown against the No. 5-ranked Sean Strickland (27-5) in a fight nobody expects to go the distance.
The rest of the card is stacked full of Australian and Kiwi talent. The likes of Tai Tuivasa, Tyson Pedro, and Carlos Ulberg will all make the walk towards the Octagon to a massive cheer from their home fans who will be hoping all their favorites get their hands raised.
With UFC 293 right around the corner, it is only a matter of time before the biggest questions leading up the event are finally answered. Will Adesanya begin his second reign as champion on a good note? Can Strickland shock the world? Exactly how many shoeys will we see on screen?
Only time will tell.
