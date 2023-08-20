UFC 292 round-by-round live updates: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley highlights (Video)
Live updates of the UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley main event.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC 292 main event features a showdown between one of the greatest bantamweights of all time, Aljamain Sterling, and one of the most colorful personalities in the UFC, Sean O'Malley.
Sterling is riding a nine-fight win streak with recent wins over former champions Henry Cejudo, TJ Dillashaw, and Petr Yan.
O'Malley is looking to be the second product of Dana White's Contender Series to win a title and is coming into the fight on a four fight win streak. O'Malley defeated Yan in Oct. 2022 via a widely controversial decision but hasn't fought since.
We'll be posting round-by-round updates throughout the fight right here, so bookmark this page and refresh often.
Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley round 1
They touch gloves to start the fight.
Sterling opened the fight with leg kicks to keep O'Malley at distance. The crowd began chanting "F**k you Aljo" but it didn't seem to faze either of the fighters for better or worse.
With a minute left in the round the crowd was restless as not a whole lot was happening.
Sterling went for a takedown with just 20 seconds remaining but he wasn't able to drag O'Malley to the ground, instead putting him against the fence. That could have been enough to win the round for Sterling though.
Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley round 2
The referee warned O'Malley's coaches not to taunt Sterling before the round began.
In round two, O'Malley slipped when he threw a kick and Sterling tried to capitalize. But in the struggle, O'Malley landed a right hand that dropped Sterling and from there finished the fight with ground and pound.