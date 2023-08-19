UFC 292 live stream Reddit: Watch Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley
The UFC's return to Boston has been an event that MMA fans have long been clamoring for since 2019, the UFC's last card held in Beantown. On Saturday, August 19th, combat sport enthusiasts get just that with UFC 292, live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
MMA's leading promotion pulled no punches when setting up the main card. The man many consider the bantamweight G.O.A.T., current champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) looks to defend his belt for a fourth consecutive time when he meets fan-favorite 'Sugar show' Sean O'Malley (16-1).
The co-main event sees another one of the UFC's contemporary greats put her belt on the line. Zhang Weili (23-3) looks set to start her second reign as the strawweight queen with a successful title defense when she meets the always-game Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) in a fight many expect to receive Fight of the Night plaudits when all is said and done.
One of the most highly anticipated cards since its announcement, UFC 292 is set up to be one of the most memorable cards of the year filled with action from the opening bout all the way to the colossal main event. It's one you do not want to miss.
At FanSided MMA, we do not condone nor promote the use of illegal stream or pirating content. We also understand that not everyone has the privilege of paying for subscriptions on top of subscriptions plus a pay-per-view fee every time the UFC hosts a massive numbered event.
You'd be glad to hear that you can usually find reliable streams with a quick google search online. If that fails, you can always head to r/MMA, the official subreddit of MMA on Reddit.com. Please be advised, these websites are never too reliable or safe. You are clicking completely at your own risk.