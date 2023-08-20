UFC 202: Watch the full Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 fight (Video)
Relive the epic five-round war between Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz on the anniversary of their rematch.
By Amy Kaplan
On Aug. 20, 2016, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz stepped into the Octagon for a rematch of their first fight, which saw McGregor suffer his first UFC loss.
In the five-round fight, McGregor was able to secure a majority decision win over Diaz, a decision that's still debated to this day.
Now, on the anniversary of the fight, you can watch the full fight while it lasts on YouTube.
Watch Conor McGregor edge out decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 202
According to Tapology, the fight is ranked the No. 7 greatest fight of all time, the No. 2 greatest welterweight fight of all time (No. 1 is Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald 2) and the No. 2 best fight of the year for 2016 (No. 1 is Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit).
Here's how the rest of the card shaped out that night.
Full UFC 202 results
- Conor McGregor defeated Nate Diaz via majority decision (48-47, 47-47, 48-47)
- Anthony Johnson defeated Glover Teixeira via KO (punch) at 0:13 of R1
- Donald Cerrone defeated Rick Story via TKO (strikes) at 2:02 of R2
- Mike Perry defeated Hyun Gyu Lim via TKO (strikes) at 3:38 of R1
- Tim Means defeated Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) at 2:54 of R2
- Cody Garbrandt defeated Takeya Mizugaki via TKO (punches) at :48 of R1
- Raquel Pennington defeated Elizabeth Phillips via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Artem Lobov defeated Chris Avila via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Cortney Casey defeated Randa Markos via submission (armbar) at 4:34 of R1
- Lorenz Larkin defeated Neil Magny via TKO (strikes) at 4:08 of R1
- Colby Covington defeated Max Griffin via TKO (strikes) at 2:28 of R3
- Marvin Vettori def. Alberto Udo via submission (guillotine) at 4:30 of R1
After the fight, both men reacted to the decision.
"Surprise, surprise, motherf--ker. The king is back," McGregor said in the Octagon after the win. "It was a hell of a fight. He's a hell of a competitor. He brought out the best in me."
Diaz felt he'd done enough to win the fight, "I thought I won that fight. They can't have a motherf--ker like me winning. I'm too real for this sport. They're going to get me out when they can, but it's all good, though."
A third fight, so far, hasn't materialized but both McGregor and Diaz have said they would be open to the trilogy, if it was ever an option.