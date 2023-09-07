Tyson Fury says UFC sent him offer to fight Jon Jones before signing Francis Ngannou offer
Tyson Fury says he and Jon Jones will fight next, details massive offer from the UFC.
By Amy Kaplan
Tyson Fury will fight PFL's Francis Ngannou in October in what many think will be the biggest heavyweight fight in combat sports history. But Fury claims there was another MMA/Boxing crossover fight on the table before Ngannou came around.
According to Fury, UFC president Dana White sent him an offer to fight Jon Jones.
"That's 100 percent true," Fury told The Sun when asked about the Jones rumors. "I've had an offer from the UFC, from [WME] IMG, to fight Jon Jones."
And even though Fury went with the Ngannou fight instead, he think Jones will be next.
"Frank Warren knows about it, my team knows about it. It's still ongoing and we're looking to move forward on that for sure," he told the outlet.
To top it all off, Fury says he's even spoken to Jones about the fight.
"Me and Jon have even spoke about it," Fury said." It's definitely a real thing."
Jones and Ngannou were once in talks to fight, back when Ngannou held the UFC title. But due to contract negotiations, the fight never came to fruition and he left the UFC to sign with the PFL.
Jones went on to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant title. Jones is gearing up to fight Stipe Miocic next for his first defense of the new heavyweight title.
Jon Jones is still toying with Tyson Fury on social media
Just recently Jones took to Instagram to taunt Fury who had issued a challenge to Jones.
"So if you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest," Fury said on social media. "Let me know. You don't have to call anybody else, no Dana's, nobody. You call me. Because it's a boxing fight and I'm the boss in this game. Me. You're a great fighter Jon, but you're definitely no boxer that's for sure."
Jones replied, feigning fright at the words he'd heard.
"Oh boy, Tyson Fury out there claiming he gonna beat me up. I better back off."