Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk live stream, watch free online
By Safeer M S
The boxing world will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. Unified champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his three titles on the line against WBC champion Tyson Fury who also does the same. On May 18, the undefeated record of both boxers will be on the line as they will lock horns inside the ring at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the PPV event billed as Ring of Fire.
Usyk, the 2012 London Olympics heavyweight Gold medalist, has an undefeated professional boxing record of 21 wins, 14 via KO/TKO. On the other hand, Fury is undefeated in 35 fights, 24 via KO/TKO. He also has a draw, against Deontay Wilder the first time. The duo were rumored to face in December 2023. However, injuries sustained during the fight against Francis Ngannou rescheduled the date to Feb. 17 which was later rescheduled to May 18 after Fury suffered a cut during sparring.
The co-main event of the PPV is a cruiserweight clash between the undefeated Jai Opetaia and former IBF cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis. The duo had fought before with Briedis winning the matchup, though he broke Opetaia's jaw in the later rounds. They will now fight for the vacant IBF cruiserweight campionship.
Joe Cordina, the IBF super featherweight champion, will be looking to grab the IBO super featherweight title from Anthony Cacace. Cordian would be looking to make a statement as his previous bouts ended in split and majority decisions in his favor. Before the fight, the undefeated Agit Kabayel would fight fellow undefeated Frank Sánchez in a heavyweight matchup.
The PPV opener is a lightweight fight between the undefeated Mark Chamberlain and Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab for the vacant WBC Silver lightweight title. Following the battle, former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev will take on the undefeated Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab in a cruiserweight fight
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight card
- Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
- Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis
- Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace
- Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez
- Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseum Wahab