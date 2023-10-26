Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou odds
With one of the biggest boxing fights of 2023 just days away, take a look at the odds and how to bet on Fury vs. Ngannou.
By Jaren Kawada
As surreal as it may seem, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are finally ready to face each other in just a matter of days. A fight between heavyweight champions of both boxing and MMA has long been a topic of conversation and will happen on Saturday after a year of back-and-forth.
On paper, the fight may look intriguing and will probably draw millions of viewers, but the odds are very much in Fury's favor. On DraftKings, Fury is as large as a -1400 favorite and the line for him to win by knockout is -550. The line on Ngannou comes back at +750, with the odds for him to knockout Fury is just a slight increase at +850.
Of course, not many fans expect Ngannou to win, and the odds certainly reflect the popular opinion. Though an interesting fight, Fury is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time and owns a record of 33-0-1. Ngannou is making his professional boxing debut.
Comparisons for this fight have been drawn to the 2017 bout between then-UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Although not as big as 'MayMac', Fury vs. Ngannou features a similar concept of a UFC champion crossing over to face a boxing champion as a massive underdog.
Popular betting odds for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
Moneyline: Tyson Fury (-1400) vs Francis Ngannou (+750)
To win by KO/TKO: Tyson Fury (-550) vs Francis Ngannou (+850)
To win by decision: Tyson Fury (+600) vs Francis Ngannou (+5000)
Over/Under: Over 4.5 Rounds (-110), Under 4.5 Rounds (-125)
Exact fight outcome: TKO (-180), KO (+150), unanimous decision (+650)
Odds for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou are subject to change.