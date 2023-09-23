Twitter reacts to UFC 296: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson announcement
Fans do not like the booking of Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson.
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday evening UFC president Dana White announced two new fights for UFC 296, one of those fights is a lightweight fight between former interim champion Tony Ferguson and rising star, Paddy Pimblett.
Needless to say, MMA Twitter was not excited about the match-up.
Many fans were upset that this could potentially be Ferguson's retirement fight. Others were upset that the UFC is using Ferguson's name to propell Pimblett forward.
Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC though his last fight, a decision win to Jared Gordon was highly controversial as many felt Gordon had won. He hasn't fought since undergoing surgery.
Ferguson is on one hell of a losing streak having dropped his last six fights. He hasn't won a bout since 2019.
White also announced Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson. These fights come after the main and co-main event announcements earlier this week.
Here's how the card is stacked up so far:
- Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 2
- Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson
- Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson