Twitter reacts to Shavkat Rakhmonov submitting Stephen Thompson at UFC 296
Shavkat Rakhmonov improved to 18-0 with submission victory over Stephen Thompson
By Adam Stocker
Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Stephen Thompson via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:56 at UFC 296 on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
"Stephen Thompson is a very tough opponent. I was very happy to finish him. I believe that I am worry of a title shot. I believe the winner of the title fight, I'm ready to fight them," said Rakhmonov through the help of a translator.
After engaging in a clinch for most of the first round, Rakhmonov took over the fight in the second round with his grappling. Rakhmonov nearly submitted Thompson earlier in the round but Thompson was able to escape and survive. However, it was only temporary. It looked like Thompson would survive to see the third round but Rakhmonov was able to lock in a rear-naked choke. With only seconds remaining in the round, Rakhmonov sunk the choke in deep, forcing Thompson to tap out for the first time in his career.
UFC fighters on Twitter reacted to the fight with fighters extremely impressed with Rakhmonov. Despite losing, no fighter had anything negative to say about Thompson.