Twitter reacts to Jailton Almeida smothering Derrick Lewis in UFC Sao Paulo main event
Jailton Almeida uses his grappling to control main event fight against Derrick Lewis
By Adam Stocker
Jailton Almeida defeated Derrick Lewis via KO (50-44. 50-44, 50-45), at UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, live from the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
"Remember yesterday he said he wanted a brawl but I gave you a show. We knew he has a heavy hand and we had a month to come up with a strategy for his right hand. I have a call out, I want Cyril Gane. It can be in Paris or El Salvador, I don't care," said Almeida
Almeida controlled the first round, using his grappling skills to take down Lewis and stay in full mount for nearly the entire round. The second round was more of the same. Lewis opened the third round with a few powerful punches before getting taken down again. Lewis was able to flip the table to get top position and landed a series of powerful punches. Almeida was able to get back into full mount and had a strong finish to the round. The fourth round again saw Almeida control the fight in full mount. In the fifth, Almeida took full mount but was again warned multiple times by referee Marc Goddard to work more. Ultimately, Lewis was unable to get his opportunity to land one of his trademark knockouts.
Several fighters watching the fight expected Lewis to come from behind to score a knockout. While others questioned why Almeida didn't throw more punches.
MMA Twitter reacts to disappointing UFC Sao Paulo main event
Fighters had a different reaction on Twitter after watching 25 minutes of the main event.
Almeida was originally scheduled to fight Curtis Blaydes. However, on Oct. 9, Blaydes was forced to pull out of the fight and was replaced by Lewis. Almeida entered the fight as the ninth ranked heavyweight, one spot ahead of Lewis.