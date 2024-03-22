Tuff-N-Uff 136 fight card, start time, fighters to watch
Everything you need to know about Tuff-N-Uff 136 which takes place in Vegas on Friday night.
By Amy Kaplan
There are going to be some fun fights in Las Vegas on Friday night and MMA fans should keep their eye on it. On March 22, Tuff-N-Uff heads to the Sahara Hotel & Casino to host several pro and amateur fights.
There are several fighters with interesting stories heading into the bout including Georgia's Aleko Saghliani who is a main training partner for UFC No. 1 -ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili. We're told he'll be in his corner on Friday night. Saghliani has a 100 percent finishing rate, with nine of his 10 wins via KO/TKO.
Additionally, former UFC champion Kamaru Usman and UFC fighter Manel Kape will be on hand for Ray Waters who is a top welterweight prospect looking to secure a ticket to the UFC with a finish over a game opponent, Makoa Cooper.
Ahmad Suhail "Lion of the Ring" Hassanzada fights out of Afghanistan and has become a mainstay at Uriah Faber’s Team Alpha Male. Hassanzada is a DWCS veteran looking to work his way back for another shot at a UFC title. He'll look to extend his 90 percent finish rate.
Matt Jones is fighting out of Team Elevation in Denver, Colorado and is coming off a victory over highly touted prospect Justice Torres, Jones is looking to keep the momentum going when he takes on Aziz Osorbek Uulu on the main card. Satybaldiev is a top bantamweight out of Kyrgyzstan and has won eight of his last nine fights.
The amateur fights start at 6 p.m. PT and can be watched on beIN Sports and the main card, starting at 8 p.m. can be watched on UFC Fight Pass.
Tuff-N-Uff 136 full fight card
- Shimon Smotritsky vs. Kendly St. Louis
- Aleko Sagliani vs. Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada
- Matt Jones vs. Aziz Osorbek Uulu
- Elias Urbina vs. Eric McConico
- Ray Waters vs. Makoa Cooper
- Rudy Garcia vs. Thomas Prestriedge
- O'Shay Jordan vs. Brandon Grundy
- Kaleo Meheula vs. James Rosas
- Colby Bowman vs. Robert McElroy
- JJ Morris vs. Hadxian King
- Dominico McIntosh vs. Matt Bates
- Salhahuddin Everett vs. Ronald Giorgio
- Trystan O'Neil vs. Evan Bloomberg
- William Kreitler vs. Ashstin Johnson
- Arjuna Lyons vs. Jerome Ataman