Tracy Cortez makes weight by cutting of her hair (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Tracy Cortez stepped up on short notice to fight at UFC Denver and cut off her hair in order to make weight for the bout. Cortez stepped on the scales at 127 pounds, then 126.5 without clothing and then cut off her hair to weigh in at 126 on the dot.
Watch the emotional moment below.
Cortez faces Rose Namajunas in the main event of UFC Denver after Namajunas' first opponent, Maycee Barber had to pull from the bout. Cortes was supposed to fight one week later which likely threw off her weigh-in and training schedule.
“I felt like it's kind of destiny,” Cortez told UFC.com earlier this week. “This was meant to happen. I feel as if I've been preparing for this for a long time." She continued, “I'm going to be in the moment. I'm going to be embracing it. I've seen a lot of fighters not do too well under the pressure, and I thrive off of it. I've been wanting this for so long, and just walking down there, I'm going to definitely just keep my brother's memory right there with me, and he'll be walking with me, too.”
Full UFC Denver weigh-in results
UFC Denver Main Card
125 lbs.: Rose Namajunas (124.75) vs. Tracy Cortez (126)
170 lbs.: Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)
155 lbs.: Drew Dober (155) vs. Jean Silva (155)
170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Ange Loosa (170)
145 lbs.: Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145.5)
185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)
UFC Denver Prelims
125 lbs.: Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125)
125 lbs.: Fatima Kline (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)
135 lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear (135) vs. Montel Jackson (135)
125 lbs.: Luana Santos (125) vs. Mariya Agapova (125)
185 lbs.: Josh Fremd (186) vs. Andre Petroski (185.5)
170 lbs.: Evan Elder (170) vs. Darrius Flowers (170)