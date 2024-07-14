Tracy Cortez's eyelashes, McGregor vs. Chandler in 2024 & Jake Paul prank calls Mike Perry
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Rose Namajunas punched Tracy Cortez's eyelashes off her face
At UFC Denver former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defeated Tracy Cortez via a dominant five round fight. But a moment in the first round caught everyone's attention. When Namajunas landed a strike, Cortez's eyelashes flew off.
I've always wondered why fighters wear their false eyelashes in a fight but then i got some myself and realiez A. How expensive they are B. How hard they are to get off an on. But I wonder if she'll still be doing the eyelashes thing in her next fight after this.
Conor McGregor says he's fighting Michael Chandler in 2024
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were supposed to fight on June 29 but a toe injury forced the fight to be delayed. Now McGregor has confirmed the fight will take place in 2024.
I want to believe this. I want to dream that this fight happens on the December card but I am not holding my breath. McGregor is notorious for saying things will happen that never do and I kind of see him like the boy who cried wolf. I will will believe it when I see it.
Jake Paul prank calls Mike Perry ahead of their fight
Jake Paul filmed himself prank-calling Mike Perry. The pair are slated to fight in a boxing match on July 20. Paul posed as famed boxing reporter Dan Rafael and asked Perry a couple of questions regarding their fight before saying Paul was going to “knocks you the f*ck out.”
Honestly, this is the kind of fight promotion I am here for. These two genuinely seem to be having fun hating on each other and that kind of makes it ok for me. I am hyped for this fight and I like it a whole lot more than the Mike Tyson fight, but don't get me started.