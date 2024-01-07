Tool lead singer earned BJJ black belt (Photo)
Maynard James Keenan is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
By Amy Kaplan
Maynard James Keenan the lead singer of the rock bands Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer has earned his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
"Congratulations to my friend, training partner, and sometimes nemesis @iamthebriefcase on the monumental task of receiving his Black Belt today. Was an amazing event, with a bunch of truly amazing people. Today, Jiu-Jitsu became just a little bit better," the announcement reads.
Keenan has been training for 20 years.
In January 2023, it was revealed that Keenan was offering an into course in the gentle art. He was holding the classes at Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Cottonwood, Arizona
"Heads up to any Jiu Jitsu aficionados traveling to AZ to attend the Super Bowl. Cottonwood is just a short drive north from Phx. Maynard James Keenan will be hosting 'An Introduction to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu' on Sat., Feb. 11 at the new Verde Valley BJJ facility. This is a detailed orientation for beginners, white belts and blue belts. Upper belts are welcome to attend. There will be two sessions and space is limited."
He has even offered video tutorials and interviews about the sport he's been doing for decades.
Tool is currently on tour and has dates running through February where they will end the tour in Las Vegas, NV.
He was asked in October about new music for the band to which he replied, ""I never mention anything until we actually have it in our hands, because every time I say it out loud it runs further away like Groundhog Day."