Did Tony Ferguson retire after UFC 296?
Tony Ferguson is on a seven fight losing streak.
By Amy Kaplan
Prior to UFC 296, Tony Ferguson was on a six-fight losing streak, the longest of his storied career. Unfortunately, he extended that to seven with a decision loss to Paddy Pimblett.
Many had wondered if Ferguson would retire if he lost, and as of press time, he's made no indication he plans to do so.
UFC president Dana White had urged Ferguson to retire after his loss to Bobby Green at UFC 291, but Ferguson accepted a fight with the rising British star. White doubled down on those thoughts and
Ferguson's last win was a Fight of the Night performance versus Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in June 2019. Ferguson got his start with the UFC on the The Ultimate Fighter season 13, which he won. He is a fan favorite for his wild fight style, his outlandish personality and for a long time, his winning streak.
Ferguson won the interim lightweight title when he defeated Kevin Lee at UFC 216 in October 2017. He was stripped of the title controversially after he was injured on-set during a UFC pre-fight media obligation and unable to compete. He never regained the tile, though he did fight for another interim title. He lost that fight to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May 2020.
He earned eight performance bonuses and held wins over the likes of Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos, Josh Thompson, and many others. He currently holds a 25-10 record.