TJ Dillashaw looks unrecognizable in new photo
TJ Dillashaw looks like a whole new man in recent Instagram video.
By Amy Kaplan
It's been a minute since MMA fans have seen former champion TJ Dillashaw and they might not recognize him now.
On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Dillashaw shared a video on Instagram of himself with a bushy beard and no hair.
"Going full battle mode for this recovery," he captioned the video.
Dillashaw's shoulder and arm were in a sling, the remnants of an injury and surgery he had to heal it.
After losing to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw revealed he'd injured himself in training camp but didn't want to pull out of the event.
TJ says loss to Aljamain Sterling made him realize 'It’s time to make a decision'
He retired after the loss to focus on his recovery.
“I went and had a shoulder surgery four weeks ago, and the doctor just kind of like, had a raw conversation we me,” Dillashaw said while appearing on the Food Truck Diaries in December 2022. “He was like, ‘Hey, man. It’s time to make a decision. This is your third shoulder surgery in the last three years.’ … It just got me thinking about life and my son, and being able to be active with him, and swing a golf club with him – just live life outside of fighting, you know?”
He reflected on the loss, and his decision about fighting anyway.
“To go out like that, to not actually put a true performance together, because I still believe I’m the best in the weight class,” Dillashaw said. “I go out there healthy, I get that belt back, especially against a fighter like Aljamain, who’s such a great matchup for me. Hence why I took the fight even though I was injured.”
Many had thought Dillashaw might come back once his recovery is over and it looks like he may be preparing for just that.