A timeline of Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller's criminal history [UPDATED SEPT 2023]
Everything you need to know about Mayhem Miller and his long criminal history.
By Amy Kaplan
August 2020 - Grand theft auto
Miller was charged in August 202 with multiple felonies for burglary and grand theft auto. He accepted a please deal which saw him receive one year of incarceration and two years of probation.
September 2021 - Tased again
On September 10, police were called for yet another felony domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, CA.
According to reports, "After law enforcement arrived on the scene, Miller locked himself in the bathroom. Officers reported visible marks on the victim's face and neck consistent with an assault. Miller was eventually tased after resisting arrest and taken into custody."
October 2021 - Officially charged
Miller was officially charged for the bar incident which reportedly left the man he assaulted with broken ribs.