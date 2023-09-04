A timeline of Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller's criminal history [UPDATED SEPT 2023]
Everything you need to know about Mayhem Miller and his long criminal history.
By Amy Kaplan
October 2014 - Live tweeting his police stand-off
In October 2014, police arrived to Miller's home to arrest him after for a felony domestic violence warrant/ Miller refused to co-operate and locked himself inside his Orange County, CA home.
He famously live tweeted the incident on his official Twitter account before eventually surrendering.
March 2015 - Fighting with police
Miller was arrested in Laguna Beach, CA after it was reported that he was "volatile and breaking glass" inside of a bar. A video from a witness at the time showed Miller fighting police while handcuffed. He was charged with "battery on a peace officer, unlawful fighting, and resisting arrest."
October 2015 - Tased by police
Officers responded to a domestic call involving Miller and two women. When they arrived Miller threatened police and was eventually tased by police and arrested for assault.