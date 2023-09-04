A timeline of Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller's criminal history [UPDATED SEPT 2023]
Everything you need to know about Mayhem Miller and his long criminal history.
By Amy Kaplan
August 2011 - Assaulted his sister
In August 2011 Miller was arrested after his sister accused him of assualting her at a party. He was charged with "simple assault and false imprisonment." The incident took place in Chatham County, North Carolina.
According to TMZ, Mayhem's sister asked to leave the party and he put her "into a headlock and refused to let her go."
August 2012 - Naked church incident
One year later, Miller was arrested in Mission Viejo, CA after he was found sleeping naked in a church. According to several reports, "The pastor at the church told law enforcement that Miller had broken into the church and destroyed a variety of pictures, CDs, and books inside. Miller also discharged a fire extinguisher, leaving a residue trail to the second floor where police reportedly found a naked Miller sleeping on a couch."
The charges were eventually dismissed when the pastor requested he not get jail time.
August 2013 - Domestic battery x2
On August 11, 2013, Miller was arrested for domestic battery but released the following day. Just a few days later on August 22, he was arrested again for domestic battery. The two cases were combined and he was charged with "two felony counts of corporal injury of a spouse," he pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bail.
On October 9 he was taken back into custody when he violated a restraining order by sending a Snapchat to the victim.