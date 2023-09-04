A timeline of Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller's criminal history [UPDATED SEPT 2023]
Everything you need to know about Mayhem Miller and his long criminal history.
By Amy Kaplan
Jason "Mayhem" Miller's nickname might be the most accurate inside and outside of the cage. The former UFC fighter has been in more trouble times than any one person should be.
Miller made his UFC debut at UFC 52 in 2005 when he lost via decision to Georges St. Pierre.
He holds notable wins over Tim Kennedy, andRobbie Lawler and losses to Frank Trigg, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, and Michael Bisping, among others.
His last fight was scheduled for May 2016 where he was slated to fight Luke Barnatt at Venator FC 3 in Milan, Italy. He was pulled from the card after he missed weight by 24 pounds.
Here's a timeline of all the times he's been in trouble with the law.