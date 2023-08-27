A detailed timeline of every Bellator champion ... ever
A list of every Bellator champion since the company began in 2008.
By Chad Porto
New Bellator champions in 2021
May 7 - Sergio Pettis wins the Bellator bantamweight by defeating Juan Archuleta at Bellator 246.
June 11 - Yaroslav Amosov wins the Bellator welterweight title by defeating Douglas Lima at Bellator 260.
June 25 - Valentin Moldavsky won the Bellator interim heavyweight title by defeating Tim Johnson at Bellator 261
July 31 - A.J. McKee wins the Bellator featherweight title by defeating Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 263.
Oct. 6 - Patricio Pitbull vacates the Bellator lightweight title so the division isn't held up while competing in another division.
Nov. 5 - Patricky Pitbull wins the vacant Bellator lightweight title by defeating Peter Queally at Bellator 270.
New Bellator champions in 2022
Jan. 29 - Ryan Bader unified the Bellator heavyweight and interim heavyweight titles by defeating Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 273.
April 15 - Patricio Pitbull wins the Bellator featherweight title by defeating A.J. McKee at Bellator 277.
April 22 - Liz Carmouche wins the Bellator women's flyweight world title by defeating Juliana Velasquez.
April 23 - Raufeon Stots wins the Bellator interim bantamweight title by defeating Juan Archuleta at Bellator 279.
May 13 - Logan Storley won the interim Bellator welterweight title by defeating Michael "Venom" Page at Bellator 281.
June 24 - Johnny Eblen wins the Bellator middleweight title by defeating Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282.
Nov. 18 - Usman Nurmagomedov wins the Bellator lightweight title by defeating Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288.
New Bellator champions in 2023
April 22 - Patchy Mix wins the Bellator interim bantamweight title by defeating Raufeono Stots at Bellator 295.
June 11 - Yaroslav Amosov unified the Bellator welterweight and interim welterweight titles by defeating Logan Storley.