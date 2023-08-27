A detailed timeline of every Bellator champion ... ever
A list of every Bellator champion since the company began in 2008.
By Chad Porto
New Bellator champions in 2017
March 3 - Julia Budd wins the Bellator women's featherweight title by defeating Marloes Coenen.
April 21 - Patricio Pitbull wins the Bellator featherweight title by defeating Daniel Straus at Bellator 178.
June 4 - Ryan Bader won the Bellator light heavyweight title by defeating Phil Davis at Bellator 180.
June 24 - Brent Primus wins the Bellator lightweight title by defeating Michael Chandler at Bellator NYC.
Oct. 6 - Darrion Caldwell wins the Bellator bantamweight title by defeating Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 184.
Nov. 3 - Illima-Lei Macfarlane wins the Bellator women's flyweight title by defeating Emily Ducote at Bellator 186.
New Bellator champions in 2018
Jan. 20 - Rory MacDonald won the Bellator welterweight title by defeating Douglas Lima at Bellator 192.
May 25 - Gegard Mousasi won the Bellator middleweight title by defeating Rafael Carvalho at Bellator 200.
Dec. 28 - Michael Chandler won the Bellator lightweight title by defeating Brent Primus at Bellator 212.
New Bellator champions in 2019
Jan. 26 - Ryan Bader won the vacant Bellator heavyweight title by defeating Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 214.
May 11 - Patricio Pitbull wins the Bellator lightweight title by defeating Michael Chandler at Bellator 221.
June 14 - Kyoji Horiguchi wins the Bellator bantamweight title by defeating Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 222.
June 22 - Rafael Lovato Jr. won the Bellator middleweight championship by defeating Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 233.
Oct. 19 - Douglas Lima wins the Bellator welterweight title from Rory MacDonald at Bellator 232.
Nov. 27 - Kyoji Horiguchi vacates the Bellator bantamweight title due to injury.
New Bellator champions in 2020
Jan. 25 - Cris Cyborg wins the Bellator women's featherweight title by defeating Julia Budd.
Feb. 10 - Rafael Lovato Jr. vacates the Bellator middleweight title after being diagnosed with a career-altering cerebral cavernoma.
Aug. 21 - Vadim Nemkov won the Bellator middleweight heavyweight title by defeating Ryan Bader at Bellator 244.
Sept 12 - Juan Archuleta win the vacant Bellator bantamweight title by defeating Patchy Mix at Bellator 246.
Oct. 29 - Gegard Mousasi won the vacant Bellator middleweight title by defeating Douglas Lima at Bellator 250.
Dec. 10 - Juliana Velasquez wins the Bellator women's flyweight title by defeating Illima-Lei Macfarlane at Bellator 254.