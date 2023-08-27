A detailed timeline of every Bellator champion ... ever
A list of every Bellator champion since the company began in 2008.
By Chad Porto
New Bellator champions in 2014
March 14 - Pat Curran won the Bellator featherweight title by defeating Daniel Straus at Bellator 112.
March 21 - Emanuel Newton unified the Bellator light heavyweight and interim light heavyweight titles by defeating Attila Vegh at Bellator 113.
April 18 - Douglas Lima won the vacant Bellator welterweight title by defeating Rick Hawn at Bellator 117.
May 2 - Joe Warren wins the Bellator interim bantamweight title by defeating Rafael Silva at Bellator 118.
May 17 - Will Brooks won the interim Bellator lightweight championship by defeating Michael Chandler at Bellator 120.
Aug. 19 - Eddie Alvarez vacates the Bellator lightweight championship when he leaves the company.
Sept. 5 - Patricio Pitbull wins the Bellator featherweight title by defeating Pat Curran at Bellator 123.
Sept. 26 - Brandon Halsey won the Bellator middleweight title by defeating Alexander Shlemenko at Bellator 126.
Oct 10 - Joe Warren unifies the Bellator bantamweight and interim bantamweight title when he defeats Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 128.
Nov. 15 - Will Brooks unifies the Bellator lightweight and interim lightweight champions by defeating Michael Chandler at Bellator 131.
New Bellator champions in 2015
Feb. 27 - Liam McGeary won the Bellator light heavyweight title by defeating Emanuel Newton at Bellator 134.
May 14 - Brandon Halsey is stripped of the Bellator middleweight title after failing to make weight against Kendal Grove at Bellator 137.
March 27 - Marcos Galvao wins the Bellator bantamweight title by defeating Joe Warren at Bellator 135.
July 17 - Andrey Koreshkov wins the Bellator middleweight title by defeating Douglas Lima at Bellator 140.
Oct. 25 - Rafael Carvalho wins the Bellator middleweight title by defeating Brandon Halsey at Bellator 144.
Nov. 6 - Daniel Strus wins the Bellator featherweight title by defeating Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 145.
New Bellator champions in 2016
May 14:
- Will Brooks vacates the Bellator lightweight title after leaving the promotion.
- Vitaly Minakov is stripped of the Bellator heavyweight title after he fails to defend the title for nearly three years.
June 17 - Eduardo Dantas wins the Bellator bantamweight title by defeating Marcos Galvao at Bellator 156.
June 24 - Michael Chandler wins the Bellator lightweight title by defeating Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 157.
Nov. 4 - Phil Davis won the Bellator light heavyweight title by defeating Liam McGeary at Bellator 163.
Nov. 10 - Douglas Lima wins the Bellator welterweight title by defeating Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 164.