A detailed timeline of every Bellator champion ... ever

A list of every Bellator champion since the company began in 2008.

By Chad Porto

Bellator title belt
Bellator title belt / Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages
New Bellator champions in 2014

March 14 - Pat Curran won the Bellator featherweight title by defeating Daniel Straus at Bellator 112.

March 21 - Emanuel Newton unified the Bellator light heavyweight and interim light heavyweight titles by defeating Attila Vegh at Bellator 113.

April 18 - Douglas Lima won the vacant Bellator welterweight title by defeating Rick Hawn at Bellator 117.

May 2 - Joe Warren wins the Bellator interim bantamweight title by defeating Rafael Silva at Bellator 118.

May 17 - Will Brooks won the interim Bellator lightweight championship by defeating Michael Chandler at Bellator 120.

Aug. 19 - Eddie Alvarez vacates the Bellator lightweight championship when he leaves the company.

Sept. 5 - Patricio Pitbull wins the Bellator featherweight title by defeating Pat Curran at Bellator 123.

Sept. 26 - Brandon Halsey won the Bellator middleweight title by defeating Alexander Shlemenko at Bellator 126.

Oct 10 - Joe Warren unifies the Bellator bantamweight and interim bantamweight title when he defeats Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 128.

Nov. 15 - Will Brooks unifies the Bellator lightweight and interim lightweight champions by defeating Michael Chandler at Bellator 131.

New Bellator champions in 2015


Feb. 27 - Liam McGeary won the Bellator light heavyweight title by defeating Emanuel Newton at Bellator 134.

May 14 - Brandon Halsey is stripped of the Bellator middleweight title after failing to make weight against Kendal Grove at Bellator 137.

March 27 - Marcos Galvao wins the Bellator bantamweight title by defeating Joe Warren at Bellator 135.

July 17 - Andrey Koreshkov wins the Bellator middleweight title by defeating Douglas Lima at Bellator 140.

Oct. 25 - Rafael Carvalho wins the Bellator middleweight title by defeating Brandon Halsey at Bellator 144.

Nov. 6 - Daniel Strus wins the Bellator featherweight title by defeating Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 145.

New Bellator champions in 2016

May 14:

  • Will Brooks vacates the Bellator lightweight title after leaving the promotion.
  • Vitaly Minakov is stripped of the Bellator heavyweight title after he fails to defend the title for nearly three years.

June 17 - Eduardo Dantas wins the Bellator bantamweight title by defeating Marcos Galvao at Bellator 156.

June 24 - Michael Chandler wins the Bellator lightweight title by defeating Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 157.

Nov. 4 - Phil Davis won the Bellator light heavyweight title by defeating Liam McGeary at Bellator 163.

Nov. 10 - Douglas Lima wins the Bellator welterweight title by defeating Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 164.

