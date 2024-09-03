This Conor McGregor fan art is something you have to see to believe
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen. As such, he's often immortalized in works of art like paintings, murals, tattoos and sculptures but this latest fan art might just be the most creative and off-the-wall thing we have ever seen.
An artist that goes by the name The Maki Master makes celebrity portraits using sushi ingredients to create sushi rolls. The art is insanelt detailed but won't last long as it's using perishable ingredients.
The Maki Master shared his McGregor portrait plus a video on the process and McGregor even commented on it (but in typical McGregor fashion, that's been deleted). Take a look at the piece below.
Conor McGregor made of sushi is the coolest thing we've ever seen
The Maki Master has done all sorts of celebrity portraits including Robin Williams, Adam Sandler, Taylor Swift, Bob Marley and even our very own Joe Rogan. You can check out a lot of his work on Twitter and his website. He even did a video on his Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul piece, which makes me think we've got a combat sports fan on our hands.
McGregor hasn't founght in nearly four years but this kind of thing is proof that his star power is everlasting. The former champion was supposed to return to action this year but an injury forced him out of his fight with Michael Chandler and it's yet to be rebooked. McGregor insists he wants to fight in December but Dana White seems to think he won't return until 2025.