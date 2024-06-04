Thiago Moises vs. Ľudovít Klein is our prediction for UFC Louisville Fight of the Night
By Safeer M S
With Islam Makhachev defending his title in the main event of UFC 302, the promotion goes on the road to Lousiville, Kentucky for an exciting fight night event. Jared Cannonier will headline the event against Nassourdine Imavov with Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby in the co-main event. The middleweight main event and light heavyweight co-main event will likely entertain the fans, potentially with a finish. Moreover, the featured bout on the main card is an exciting bantamweight matchup between teen sensation Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios who won The Ultimate Fighter Season 29.
Despite these exciting fights on the main card, the final fight on the preliminary card between Thiago Moises and Ľudovít Klein will likely steal the Fight of the Night bonus of the night. The lightweight matchup has two fighters coming off impressive finishes in their latest bouts. Moises defeated Mitch Ramirez via leg kicks at UFC Vegas 88 while Klein is coming off a body kick and punches TKO victory over AJ Cunningham at UFC Vegas 87. Both fighters didn’t suffer much damage in their bouts and thus will be back inside the octagon just two months after their recent appearance.
Moises is one of the most exciting fighters in the lightweight division with an amazing ground game and good enough striking. Most of his losses in the UFC were against top-tier lightweights like Islam Makhachev, Beneil Dariush, and Benoit Saint-Denis. Moises is three-one in his past four but the loss was to Saint-Denis in a Fight of the Night winning bout at UFC Paris. He won the other three fights via finish. Before that, he suffered consecutive losses to Makhachev and Joel Alvarez after a three-fight winning streak.
Keep your eyes on Thiago Moises and Ľudovít Klein at UFC Louisville
Klein is undefeated in the UFC’s lightweight division. After going one-two at featherweight with an impressive UFC debut, Klein moved up to lightweight where he is four-zero-one. Before the impressive finish against Cunningham, the other four fights ended in a decision. However, with an exciting fighting style. Klein has never won a post-fight bonus in the UFC. He didn’t get an apt dance partner for it and Moises might be the one. Moises got into the UFC with a head-kick knockout at Dana White’s Contender Series and showcased impressive grappling in the UFC.
The final three fights of UFC Louisville are exciting. However, two of Cannonier, Jacoby, or Rosas Jr. will likely win the Performance of the Night bonus. If Klein vs. Moises does not win the Fight of the Night, two bantamweight matchups in the preliminary card have the next best chance of bagging it. The matchups are John Castañeda vs. Daniel Marcos and Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus. Nonetheless, if Klein and Moises are in flow, no other fight won’t likely get the bonus.