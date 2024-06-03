The Ultimate Fighter 32 viewing guide
By Amy Kaplan
The Ultimate Fighter returns on June 4 for season 32. The season pits UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso against former champion Valentina Shevchenko as they coach featherweight and middleweight men. The cast consists of the most mixed international crew of fighters of any season before.
FanSided MMA had the pleasure of interviewing each of the cast members before they entered the show, and those interviews can be found on our YouTube page right here.
Who is coaching TUF 32?
As we stated above, the two coaches for TUF 32 are Grasso and Shevchenko. The pair have fought twice before with Grasso defeating Shevchenko in their first meeting to dethrone the former flyweight queen. Their second fight was a controversial draw. They'll fight a third time when the season concludes at a time and place not yet revealed.
Grasso had hoped the bout might take place at the Las Vegas Sphere. "I've seen some memos about how the fight could look inside that place. It looks amazing," Grasso said. "I would love to fight there. I hope this is true and I hope we can have this big opportunity to present ourselves and perform in The Sphere. I think our job here in 'TUF' will be important for that decision."
But Shevchenko has other plans. " ...we already fought at Noche UFC and we already had that experience -- to have something towards my side as well," Shevchenko said during her pre-show interview. "Even now, I see there is a Mexican fighter on the ['TUF'] roster but there is no Kyrgyzstani fighter on the roster. No fighter from Kyrgyzstan. I think it would be fair to have one for her and one for me."
Who is fighting on TUF 32?
- Featherweights: Edwin Cooper Jr., Nathan Fletcher, Zygimantas Ramaska, Roedie Roets, Bekhzod Usmonov, Guillermo Torres, Kaan Ofli, and Mairon Santos.
- Middleweights: Omran Chaaban, Shamidkhan Magomedov, Robert Valentin, Mark Hulme, Ryan Loder, Giannis Bachar, Thomas Theocharis, and Paddy McCorry.
How to watch TUF 32?
The Ultimate Fighter 32 will air every Tuesday, starting on June 4 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ESPN & ESPN Deportes.