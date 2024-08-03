Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov results and highlights
The world of boxing is set to get an exciting fight night on Saturday, August 3rd. An eight-fight card headlined by Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov will take place at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The event is being promoted by Top Rank, Bash Boxing, TGB Promotions, Matchroom Boxing, and Warriors Boxing. The collaborative event will feature a total of four title fights.
The main event will see Crawford, who is the current WBA super world welterweight, WBC world welterweight, and WBO world welterweight champion make his highly-anticipated move up to super welterweight. Having previously fought in the lightweight, super lightweight, and welterweight divisions, Crawford's entrance into the super welterweight is one that has garnered quite a bit of traction and intrigue. Crawford has had 40 fights over the course of his 16-year-long professional career, and he remains undefeated. 31 of his 40 victories have come by way of knockout.
Crawford's opponent will be Madrimov, and he will be looking to make this his moment. Madrimov is currently holding the WBA super welterweight title, since winning the gold in March. Madrimov has had 11 fights over the course of his career, having made his debut in 2018. Those 11 fights have yielded 10 wins and 1 draw for him. At the BMO Arena, he makes his first title defense.
The card will also see a new WBA world light heavyweight champion crowned. The undefeated David Morrell will clash with the highly experienced Radivoje Kalajdzic for the vacant title. Another title fight will be for the WBA World super lightweight. Isaac Cruz will be defending the title against Jose Valenzuela. There will also be an IBF international lightweight title bout between Andy Cruz and Antonio Moran.
Elsewhere on the card, there will be several other fights to watch. A heavyweight bout between Andy Ruiz and Jarrell Miller is expected to take place. The same division will also produce a bout between Jared Anderson and Martin Bakole.
The prelims will feature two bouts. One will feature a battle of the undefeated as Steve Nelson and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez clash in a super middleweight bout. Between Nelson and Rodriguez, they have 40 fights worth of experience. The prelim card will also feature a welterweight bout between the undefeated Ziyad Almaayouf and Michal Bulik, who is looking to work his way back into the winning columns.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov results
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov
Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Venezuela
Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller
Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller ruled a majority draw (116-112, 114-114, 114-114)
Martin Bakole vs. Jared Anderson
Martin Bakole defeated Jared Anderson via TKO, Round 5
David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic
David Morrell defeated Radivoje Kalajdzic via unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111)
Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran
Andy Cruz defeated Antonio Moran by KO, Round 7