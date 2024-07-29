Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov will go down in Los Angeles, CA this week as part of Riyadh Season. This will be the first Riyadh Season season event to be held in the United States, UFC's Sphere event will be the second.
Crawford looks to become a four-weight world champion this weekend if he can beat WBA light middleweight champion Madrimov. The champion is coming off a fifth-round knockout win in March over Magomed Kurbanov. Crawford is coming off a TKO win over Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023 where he Retained his WBO welterweight title and won the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and vacant The Ring welterweight titles.
The boxing event will also feature a musical performance by Eminem, which is an added element that's been happening during the Riyadh Season events in Saudi Arabia. In 2023 Eminem introduced Crawford saying, “Las Vegas, make some noise for the next undisputed welterweight champion of the world, Terence ‘Bud’ f*cking Crawford." He would go on to win the fight. Crawford shared the news of Eminem's appearance on the card writing. "Crawford 🤝 Eminem. Almost time to run it back bro." Eminem just released a new album in July and will likely be promoting it at the event.
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov date, start time
- Date: Saturday, August 3
- Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Main event ring walks: 11:30 p.m. ET approx.
The event will air on DAZN PPV with a proce point of $79.99 in the United States.
Crawford vs. Madrimov fight card
- Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov; For the WBO interim super welterweight title and Madrimov's WBA super welterweight title
- Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller; Heavyweight
- Jared Anderson vs. Martin Bakole; Heavyweight
- Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Venezuela; For Cruz's WBA super lightweight title
- David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic; Light heavyweight
- Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran; Lightweight
- Steve Nelson vs. Marcos Ramon Vazquez; Super middleweight
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulk; Welterweight
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov betting odds
According to FanDuel, Crawford is a huge favorite over Madrimov at -700. Madrimov is sitting at a +480 underdog heading into the main event on Saturday. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.