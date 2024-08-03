Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov live stream: Free Reddit stream
By Andrew Ellis
After putting together arguably the best performance of his career, Terence Crawford is moving up a weight class to challenge Israil Madrimov for the WBA junior middleweight title on Saturday, Aug. 3. Crawford, one of three male boxers with undisputed titles in two different weight classes, will look to further cement his status among the best and brightest stars in the sport of boxing
inside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles (Calif.).
Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) earned a 9th-round TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in July 2023. He currently sits at No. 2 in ESPN's male Boxing pound-for-pound rankings and has rattled off 11 straight wins by stoppage.
Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) enters the bout with Crawford, which marks his first defense of the WBA junior middleweight title, following a 5th-round TKO win over Magomed Kurbanov in March. The 29-year-old currently sits as a +480 underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the 36-year-old Crawford coming in as a -700 favorite.
Crawford's stock is higher than ever in the public eye, so it's not hard to envision a high-profile fight on the horizon if he were to emerge victorious against Madrimov. If an upset were to take place, it would likely cause quite the shakeup in the boxing world and set Madrimov up for a massive stage in his next bout. He's even publicly suggested the idea of a future fight with Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed champion at super middleweight.
The undercard features several notable names and intriguing bouts, including two title fights. Andy Ruiz, most known for his stunning upset victory over Anthony Joshua in June 2019, is set to face Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller after undefeated Jared Anderson takes on Martin Bakole. Both heavyweight matches are scheduled for 10 rounds. Prior to that, Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz will defend his WBA junior welterweight title against Jose Valenzuela, and David Morrell will face Radivoje Kalajdzic for the WBA vacant light heavyweight title.
Watch Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov free online
The PPV portion of the card will begin at 6 p.m. (ET) and will be available for purchase on ESPN+. For those looking for an alternative, free streams are typically available if you look in the right place. A quick Google search of 'Reddit Boxing Streams' or 'BoxingBite' should get you pointed in the right direction. The first two fights on the card will be available for ESPN+ subscribers on the ESPN App, beginning at 4:20 p.m. (ET).
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov fight card
- Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov (WBA junior middleweight title)
- Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller
- Jared Anderson vs. Martin Bakole
- Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela (WBA junior welterweight title)
- David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (WBA vacant light heavyweight title)
- Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran
- Steve Nelson vs. Marcos Ramon Vazquez
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik