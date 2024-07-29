Team USA: Who is competing in wrestling at the 2024 Summer Olympics?
By Jim Hassett
With the 2024 Olympics kicking off in Paris this summer, the childhood dreams of lifelong wrestlers across the world may soon come to fruition. In what is considered to be the pinnacle of the sport, the Summer Olympics is an event that wrestlers plan their entire lives and careers around.
One of the original Olympic sports, there are two forms of wrestling contested at the Olympic games. Men's and Women's Freestyle, which is the most popular and common form of world-level wrestling, and Men's Greco-Roman which in America, is still trying to find its footing with popularity.
Below are the 16 Americans who have made it to the pinnacle of their sport, and who will be vying for Olympic gold later this Summer.
Womens Freestyle Team
50kg Sarah Hildebrant Olympic: 2020, Bronze Senior World: 2018,2021 Silver; 2022,2023 Bronze 53kg Dominique Parrish Olympic: N/A Senior World: 2022,2023 Gold 57kg Helen Maroulis Olympic: 2016 Gold, 2020 Bronze Senior World: 2015,2017,2021 Gold; 2012,2022 Silver; 2014,2023 Bronze 62kg Kayla Miracle Olympic: 2020 DNP Senior World: 2021,2022 Silver 68kg Amit Elor Olympic: N/A Senior World: 2022,2023 Gold 76kg Kennedy Blades Olympic: N/A Senior World: N/A
Led by perennial women's world team members Hildebrant and Maroulis, this United States Olympic team features young talent who are starting to make waves on the world-level scene. Parrish, Elor, and Blades are the future of women's wrestling in the United States, and this year in Paris should be their coming-out party.
Mens Freestyle Team
57kg Spencer Lee Olympic: N/A Senior World: N/A NCAA: (University of Iowa) 2018,2019,2021 Gold 65kg Zain Retherford Olympic: N/A Senior World: 2023 Gold; 2022 Silver NCAA: (Penn State University) 2016,2017,2018 Gold 74kg Kyle Dake Olympic: 2020 Bronze Senior World: 2018,2019,2021,2022 Gold; 2023 Silver
NCAA: (Cornell University) 2010,2011,2012,2013 Gold 86kg Aaron Brooks Olympic: N/A Senior World: N/A NCAA: (Penn State University) 2021,2022,2023,2024 Gold 97kg Kyle Snyder Olympic: 2016 Gold; 2020 Silver Senior World: 2015,2017,2022 Gold; 2018,2021 Silver; 2019,2023 Bronze NCAA: (Ohio State University) 2016,2017,2018 Gold; 2015 Silver 125kg Mason Parris Olympic: N/A Senior World: 2023 Bronze NCAA: (University of Michigan) 2023 Gold; 2021 Silver
One of the most interesting men's teams to date, this 2024 team is made up of some of the most accomplished world-level and collegiate-level wrestlers who have ever worn the United States singlet. Making their first world-level team, the young guys, Spencer Lee and Aaron Brooks have had lofty expectations to get to this level for almost a decade. Now is their time to prove themselves and take the reigns of Team U.S. from older teammates like Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder. Dake is aiming to be the oldest American gold medalist in Olympic history, and Snyder is continuing his decade-long run as a staple on the men's freestyle team.
Mens Greco-Roman
77kg Kamal Bey Olympic: N/A Senior World: N/A 87kg Payton Jacobson Olympic: N/A Senior World: N/A 97kg Josef Rau Olympic: N/A Senior World: N/A 130kg Adam Coon Olympic: N/A Senior World: 2018 Silver NCAA: (University of Michigan) 2015,2018 Silver; 2016 Bronze