Strikeforce, BKFC vet arrested for murder, UFC Edmonton & Yoel Romero rumor debunked
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
MMA veteran accused of revenge murder
Four-time Strikeforce and one-time BKFC veteran Lumumba Sayers was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing the man suspected of killing his son. The murder allegedly took place at a child's birthday party in Colorado. The incident was first reported by Denver 7 News.
This is a wild story. It's pretty crazy to think this happened in the United States. Revenge and pain can make people do insane things. I can only imagine what it must feel like to lose a child. Plus the added element of it happening at a kid's birthday party? Everything about this story is tragic.
UFC announces return to Edmonton
The UFC will head to Edmonton, Canada for a fight night headlined by Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield on Nov. 2. Several other fights were announced including Derrick Lewis vs. Alexandr Romanov. Ariane Da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic, and Cody Gibson vs. Chad Anheliger.
It's nice to see the UFC getting back on the road more, and it could be a sign of more things to come. The fight itself is a good main event and will most likely determine the next woman to challenge for the title. It's also aways fun to see Derrick Lewis on in the line-up.
Yoel Romero debunks new rumor
A Russian media outlet reported that Yoel Romero was in talks with ACA for his next MMA venture. He retweeted the report and wrote "not true" essecntially debunking the rumor.
I hate to say it but until I saw this Tweet, I forgot Yoel Romero existed. I thought he was still signed with Bellator/PFL but honestly, I haven't followed much of his career since he left the UFC. He always seemed to not live up to his potential.