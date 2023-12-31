Is Starbucks open on New Year's Eve?
Wondering if your favorite coffee haunt will be serving on New Year's Eve and the day after? Find out the opening hours of Starbucks for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
By Anwesha Nag
If you rely on good old Starbucks for your everyday caffeine fix - and the occasional pumpkin spice or gingerbread-flavored holiday beverage - you might be wondering if the franchise will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It is best to know the opening hours of your trusted store to avoid any disappointment on the day of.
Whether you are visiting Starbucks to grab an iced coffee for the drive to your gala event on the night of Dec. 31 or you are stuck working odd hours and need a double shot of espresso or you simply need a dose of caffeine while rewatching old MMA fights - it would be a letdown to walk to the store or browse the app only to find it closed.
Thankfully, Starbucks is open on New Year's Eve. However, the hours are limited and will vary depending on the outlet. Historically, most stores are open between 5-6 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
According to queries made by tastingtable.com, the Starbucks at 50th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The Larchmont Village branch in Los Angeles will also remain open for similar hours.
Is Starbucks open on New Year's Day?
Many Starbucks outlets resume their regular hours from Jan. 1, while some others continue the limited holiday hours on New Year's Day. Once again, it depends on the location and visitors will need to consult the timings for the best experience.
Starbucks revealed on their website that the holiday season hours for 2023 would vary by location and encouraged customers to look for specific store timings using the app or by visiting the website store locator.
While you're checking the app or the website, make sure to browse through the signature drinks Starbucks has brought out for the 2023 holiday season. A new range of cold foams, lattes, and mochas in flavors like peppermint chocolate, sugar cookie cream, chestnut praline, and caramel brulee are all the rage. The Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte is the first Oleato holiday beverage, available in the stores that serve the Oleato range.
Among desserts and pastries, some of the seasonal favorites like Gingerbread Loaf, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Snowman Cookie are back.